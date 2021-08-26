British Council launches communication skills course for Kolkata Police officers

The British Council has launched a specially designed communications course for Kolkata Police officers to help them improve their soft skills.

The course was unveiled on Tuesday by Kolkata Police Commissioner of Police Soumen Mitra, British Council India Director Barbara Wickham OBE, Acting British Deputy High Commissioner Sophie Ross, and British Council Director (East and Northeast) Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti.

“We look forward to working with the British Council and are sure that the specially designed, holistic communication course will add long-term value to our officers. It will not only enhance the public experience while interacting with the Kolkata Police department but will also increase the output of our police officers while providing and seeking information, interviewing witnesses or suspects, and dealing with court cases. Kolkata being a major tourist hub and a gateway to India for many neighbouring countries, stronger communication skills and improved English language proficiency will help our officers overcome the language barrier while dealing with international tourists,” said Mitra.

The 22.5-hour “Communicating with Confidence” course will be available to 1,500 officers across different ranks, and will be delivered over seven weeks in bi-weekly classes. Those who complete the course will develop fluency, vocabulary, and pronunciation. The police force expects this to enhance the confidence of officers across ranks, and improve the quality of their interaction with the public.

“We are delighted to launch this customised communication skills course for the officers of the Kolkata Police. Over the years the Kolkata Police have been our valued partners – enabling us to work together on a variety of programmes and activities for the benefit of the city and its people. We have been working with the government of West Bengal to provide communication skills training to over 1,700 officers from different departments and the launch of the ‘Communicating with Confidence’ course for the Kolkata Police is another link in the chain of our ongoing effort to improve skills and education opportunities in the city,” said Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti.