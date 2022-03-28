Bribhum killings: Victims’ kin plan their return to rebuild lives

The surviving family members of the eight victims who were charred to death following a TMC leader’s murder at Bogtui village in Birbhum district last week are planning to return to their village to rebuild their lives and houses.

In contrast, the family of slain TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh fears for their lives and wonders if they can ever go back. Families of both the sides are currently living in their relatives’ homes in nearby villages. “We do not know when we will return or whether we will ever,” says Tabila Bibi, wife of Bhadu who was the deputy pradhan of Barsal Gram Panchayat. After her husband’s final rites, Tabila, Zarina — wife of Bhadu’s brother Babur — and their children fled to Tabila’s paternal house in Khostogora village, 35km from Bogtui. Babur was killed in January. A police team has been deployed outside the house.

Tabila’s apprehension reflects a churn in the village’s power balance. With Bhadu’s death and the subsequent killings of eight people in the fire, the balance is tilting against his family. Bhadu allegedly ran an extortion and land grab syndicate. “In January, my husband’s brother was murdered. But our family stayed on because we had my husband. Now, he is murdered. Five members of my family have been arrested and one detained. How do you think we can return to the village?” asks Tabila.

Babur’s wife, Jarina Bibi, agrees with Tabila. “My brother-in-law has been murdered, and my two sons arrested. Police have made up a serious case against them. I do not know whether we will see them again. How can we return to Bogtui? It is unsafe for us there.”

On the other hand, Mihilal Sheikh and his brother Banirul, family members of the victims, have taken shelter at the house of the former’s mother-in-law at Sandhyajal village, 50 km from Bogtui. Mihilal’s mother Noor Nehar Bibi, wife Roushanara Bibi and daughter Omnehani Khatun, 8, are among the dead.

Banirul lost his wife Jehanara Bibi, daughter Marjina and her husband Kaji Sajidur Rehman.

Mihilal says, “We will return to the village in one or two days. The administration has provided us security. We will have to rebuild our house and our lives. We will also talk to the investigating agency and administration as when we can start repair and rebuilding work of the charred houses.”