Brazil national hiding cocaine in stomach held at Kolkata airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Brazilian national from the Kolkata airport for allegedly carrying 44 cocaine capsules (497gm) in his stomach.

The accused, Paulo Cesar Pinheiro Bastos, 31, complained of pain in his abdomen after he was detained at the airport, the agency officials said.

Once he was admitted to hospital, an X-ray revealed multiple pellets inside his body, the officials said, adding that he had arrived from Brazil in a flight via Dubai.

He was shifted to SSKM Hospital from Charnock Hospital near the Kolkata airport where he was taken for treatment initially. During his stay in the hospital, he had repeated withdrawal symptoms and was in an agitated state.

He was treated for addiction and substance abuse and displayed violent and aggressive behaviour, said an official.

The accused was discharged from SSKM Hospital on Friday, said NCB official.

A case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.