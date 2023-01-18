scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Will work in tandem: Basu after meeting Governor Bose

It was an apparent reference to the bitter relationship between the Governor House and the state government which had resulted in a number of showdowns in the past.

STATE EDUCATION minister Bratya Basu said on Tuesday that from now onwards, the Governor’s House and the state secretariat would work together for the development of the
education sector.

Basu made the remarks after a meeting with Governor C V Ananda Bose and vice chancellors of all universities in the state. “I thank the Chancellor for giving us a patient hearing. The steam of the past completely evaporated today. We had an excellent meeting, followed by an excellent lunch. It was decided that the Governor’s House, state education department and the vice chancellors will work in a coordinated manner for the development of the state’s education sector,” said Basu.

“Tuesday’s meeting was with the Chancellor and not the Governor. As regards to the bill, that matter will be discussed in the Assembly,” said Basu.
After the meeting, the Governor told reporters, “We all discussed issues in an extremely positive and encouraging ambience.”

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 04:46 IST
Online gaming rules: Companies express concern over compliance burden, KYC requirement

