scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Bratya Basu: Govt plans to revive closed state-run schools

The minister informed that distance between the schools, teacher-student ratio and other factors are being taken into account to conduct the survey. The report of the survey once received will be sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Basu.

A decision on the policy to reopen the schools will be taken accordingly. (Express File Photo)

STATE EDUCATION Minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday said the state government would soon introduce a policy to reopen the closed state-run schools in West Bengal.

During a question and answer session at state Assembly, Basu said, “The government will formulate a policy to reopen the closed schools. We have come to know that many schools have been closed (over the years). We are conducting a survey. We are also trying to find out the reasons why they have been closed.”

The minister informed that distance between the schools, teacher-student ratio and other factors are being taken into account to conduct the survey. The report of the survey once received will be sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Basu.

A decision on the policy to reopen the schools will be taken accordingly.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...Premium
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...Premium
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...Premium
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey

“The district magistrates have been asked to sent report of the number of closed schools,” he added.

More from Kolkata

The education minister reiterated that the process has been started to fill the vacant posts in schools and it is taking place as per law.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 04:19:24 am
Next Story

Life and death: The Supreme Court’s initiative to raise the bar on capital punishment is welcome

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement