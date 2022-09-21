Bratya Basu: Govt plans to revive closed state-run schools

STATE EDUCATION Minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday said the state government would soon introduce a policy to reopen the closed state-run schools in West Bengal.

During a question and answer session at state Assembly, Basu said, “The government will formulate a policy to reopen the closed schools. We have come to know that many schools have been closed (over the years). We are conducting a survey. We are also trying to find out the reasons why they have been closed.”

The minister informed that distance between the schools, teacher-student ratio and other factors are being taken into account to conduct the survey. The report of the survey once received will be sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Basu.

A decision on the policy to reopen the schools will be taken accordingly.

“The district magistrates have been asked to sent report of the number of closed schools,” he added.

The education minister reiterated that the process has been started to fill the vacant posts in schools and it is taking place as per law.