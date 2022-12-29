Row over zonal panels of VCs: Basu slams UGC’s ‘partisan attitude’ towards Bengal; BJP points to ‘corruption’

The West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday criticised the University Grants Commission (UGC) for not including any representative from West Bengal in its Zonal Committees of Vice Chancellors (V-Cs).

In a statement that he shared on social media, Basu hit out at the Centre for showing a “partisan attitude” towards West Bengal.

“The UGC has constituted five zonal committees from Vice-Chancellors of Central, State, Private and Deemed to be Universities, to facilitate the universities to develop a road map for effective implementation of significant initiatives of UGC. The Zonal Committee for North Eastern and Eastern Zone comprises 7 members – astonishingly none among them are from any of the 40 such Universities of Bengal.

That too at a time when the President of Association of Indian Universities is VC of one of our foremost Universities! #Partisan UGC #dubious intentions,” the education minister said in the statement.

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said, “I agree with Bratya Basu. It is a display of the Centre’s partisan attitude towards Bengal. This is due to the fact that West Bengal opposed the Centre’s decision and moves such as implementation of National Education Policy”

Countering the TMC, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led government for “lowering the quality of education in the state.”

“It is unfortunate that there is no representative from West Bengal in such committees. But who is responsible for this? Corruption is rampant in the education sector in the state. From teachers recruitment scam to beating up of professors by student leaders of the ruling party, the quality of education in West Bengal has fallen beyond

repair.”