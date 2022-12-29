scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Row over zonal panels of VCs: Basu slams UGC’s ‘partisan attitude’ towards Bengal; BJP points to ‘corruption’

In a statement that he shared on social media, Basu hit out at the Centre for showing a “partisan attitude” towards West Bengal.

The West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu criticised the UGC for not considering Bengal representative in Vice Chancellors Zonal Committee. (Express Photo)

The West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday criticised the University Grants Commission (UGC) for not including any representative from West Bengal in its Zonal Committees of Vice Chancellors (V-Cs).

In a statement that he shared on social media, Basu hit out at the Centre for showing a “partisan attitude” towards West Bengal.

“The UGC has constituted five zonal committees from Vice-Chancellors of Central, State, Private and Deemed to be Universities, to facilitate the universities to develop a road map for effective implementation of significant initiatives of UGC. The Zonal Committee for North Eastern and Eastern Zone comprises 7 members – astonishingly none among them are from any of the 40 such Universities of Bengal.

That too at a time when the President of Association of Indian Universities is VC of one of our foremost Universities! #Partisan UGC #dubious intentions,” the education minister said in the statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said, “I agree with Bratya Basu. It is a display of the Centre’s partisan attitude towards Bengal. This is due to the fact that West Bengal opposed the Centre’s decision and moves such as implementation of National Education Policy”

Countering the TMC, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led government for “lowering the quality of education in the state.”

More from Kolkata

“It is unfortunate that there is no representative from West Bengal in such committees. But who is responsible for this? Corruption is rampant in the education sector in the state. From teachers recruitment scam to beating up of professors by student leaders of the ruling party, the quality of education in West Bengal has fallen beyond
repair.”

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 05:18 IST
Next Story

There cannot be ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, says Sharad Pawar

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close