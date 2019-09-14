Bowbazar house collapse in Kolkata: To check fraud, families to sign undertaking for compensation

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) has so far disbursed compensation to 83 affected families of Bowbazar area in central Kolkata, even as it has started taking written undertakings from the residents to ensure the Rs 5-lakh cheque is handed over to affected people only, said sources on Friday. As per the undertaking, if somebody’s claim is not genuine, then legal actions can be taken against them.

More than 500 people had been evacuated from around 60 buildings in Bowbazar after they developed cracks during East-West Metro’s tunnel-boring work since August 31. After a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week, the KMRCL promised Rs 5-lakh compensation to each affected family.

Sources in the KMRCL said they received a few applications, which were doubtful, and hence it was decided that everyone has to sign a declaration form.

As per the KMRCL officials, the declaration form consists of personal details, including name and address of the claimant concerned. The claimants are suppose to fill up the form on their own.

“We fully stand with the victims. Our only purpose is that no compensation is released to someone who is not affected by the crisis,” said a senior official.

Many affected residents agreed to the KMRCL step, saying that only the genuine people should get the compensation.

“As far as signing a declaration form is concerned, I don’t mind doing that because only genuine people should get compensation. I didn’t receive compensation in the first lot and then they (KMRCL) informed us that the money will be transferred to our bank accounts.

Meanwhile, my father died, so I am too busy to go and check if any the money has been deposited yet,” said Kishore Gupta who lost his house.

Many, however, are not very happy with the idea of signing a declaration form.

“First we lost everything without any fault of ours. We are clueless when we will get back to our homes and now we are being asked to sign a declaration form. It’s pathetic and humiliating,” asked a resident who didn’t want to be identified.

According to the senior official, they are also hopeful that a few families may get back to their old homes soon. “We might shift a few families back to their respective homes soon,” said an official.