Bowbazar house collapse: 27 buildings need to be razed, say experts

An expert team has submitted its first report on the condition of the buildings in Bowbazar area, where a tunnel-boring work caused damage to several houses recently.

The reports, which was submitted to Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) on Wednesday, identified 27 buildings that were beyond repairs and needed to be razed. The identified houses are located in Durga Pithuri Lane, Shyakra Para Lane and Gour Dey Lane in the Bowbazar area.

Sources said in the first phase, the team examined 70 buildings and submitted a report on 54 houses. Out of these 54 houses, 27 needed to be demolished. Also, people can move back to the other 27 buildings soon. The buildings in the area had developed structural damage following subsidence on August 31.

Following the incident, a special team — led by Jadavpur University civil engineering department professor emeritus Nitin Som — was formed. The team visited the spot at least twice before the report was filed. It submitted its first report on the East-West Metro.

As per sources, a copy of the report will be sent to Kolkata Municipal Corporation and to police before the next course of action.

Some residents may also be shifted soon, said KMRCL officials. As per sources building where people can be rehabilitated are mostly located in Gour Dey Lane. While few may get back to their home before puja, others may get shifted phase-wise, sources added

A machine that was boring a tunnel of East-West Metro had ran into a giant aquifer on August 31.