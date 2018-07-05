Boundary wall falls, kills six-year-old in New Town

A six-year-old boy was killed and his brother critically injured after a portion of a boundary wall of a godown fell on them in New Town area of Kolkata on Wednesday.

Ayan Roy (6) and Sayan Roy (12) were headed to school when the collapse occurred, police sources said. Initially, a few tiles from the wall had fallen, after which a portion of the wall had collapsed, they added. Sayan died on the spot while Ayan was injured and sent to R G Kar Medical College.

The father of the victims, Samarjit Roy, filed a complaint at Subhas Pally police station, based on which officers registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the godown owner.

