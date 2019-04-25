Both TMC, BJP governments are autocratic: Somen Mitra

State Congress president Somen Mitra on Wednesday described both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments as “autocratic” and alleged “they do not believe in democracy”.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters at the Press Club, Mitra said, “Both these governments do not believe in the democratic set up of the country. They are autocratic and work towards throttling the voice of the Opposition. The BJP government is dictating terms to others and the TMC government here is unleashing terror against other parties.

Click here for more election news

In last year’s panchayat elections, the TMC indulged in wide-spread violence in West Bengal. People of Bengal have no faith either in the BJP or the TMC.”

Mitra said the party under the leaderahip of Rahul Gandhi will do “nyay” to the people of the country.

“Our party president has promised to provide Rs 72,000 per year to poor people. He has promised to make a separate budget for farmers. We will also ensure safety and security to minority communities. This is our commitment and we will fulfil them once a new government is formed at the Centre,” Mitra said.