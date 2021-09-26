Both Cong & BJP betrayed country: CM Mamata Banerjee

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Saturday targeted the Congress along with the BJP, saying, “Both the Congress and the BJP betrayed the country.”

Addressing a rally in Bhabanipur where she herself is the TMC candidate for the upcoming bypoll, Mamata said, “The Congress is scared, but I am not. I am fighting against the BJP.”

Her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee also recently criticised the Congress and said, “Mamata Banerjee is the only alternative to BJP.

Earlier, the TMC mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’, in an editorial, wrote, “Congress-ke baad diye amra kokhonoi BJP-birodhi bikolpo bolchhi na. Kintu Rahul Gandhi ekhono Narendra Modi-r bikolpo mukh hoye uthte parenni. Desher bikolpo mukh Mamata bandyopadhyay. Amra bikolpo hishebe jono-netrir mukh samne rekhei gota deshe prochar shuru korbo. (Without Congress, we are never talking about an anti-BJP alternative. But Rahul Gandhi has not yet become an alternative face to [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi. Mamata Banerjee is the alternative… we will start campaigning all over the country with the popular leader (Mamata Banerjee) in front of us.)”