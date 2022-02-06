‘Bose can be honoured only by following his inclusive ideology’

CHANDRA KUMAR Bose, grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Saturday took to social media on Saturday to highlight that “Netaji can only be honoured by following his inclusive ideology.”

“Netaji cannot be honoured – just by building his statue, setting up a museum or making a tableau – towering personality like Netaji can only be honoured by following & implementing his inclusive ideology of uniting all communities to build India that he envisioned @narendramodi” Bose tweeted.

Earlier, Chandra Bose urged the Centre convene a meeting of a high-level committee for celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter where they can put forth their proposals of celebrating Netaji’s ideals. This was after the Centre announced the proposed statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in New Delhi.

Chandra Bose is also the member of the committee, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra

Modi.

Netaji’s family has reservations about the salute posture in the hologram statue of the freedom fighter which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23.

On January 27, Chandra Bose wrote to the prime minister urging him to discuss at a virtual meeting details related to the “statue aesthetics and design”.