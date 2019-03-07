Boro Maa’s body taken to Thakurnagar

The body of Matua community matriarch Binapani Devi, who passed away late on Tuesday, reached Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas Wednesday. Devi passed away at SSKM Hospital on Tuesday evening after prolonged age-related ailments. She was 100. The body was taken from the hospital at around 8 am and reached the Matua community headquarters at around 11 am. Lakhs of followers gathered there to pay their last respects to Boro Maa, who will be cremated on Thursday, according to her grandson Shantanu Thakur.

“Lakhs of followers turned up today (Wednesday) and more will come tomorrow (Thursday). We want to hold her last rites tomorrow. My father Manjul Krishna Thakur will perform the last rites,” he told reporters in the evening.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday condoled Boro Maa’s death and announced that she would be cremated with full state honours.