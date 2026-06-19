Border security, women’s safety: Governor outlines BJP government’s roadmap on Assembly session day 1

Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday outlined the initiatives and priorities of the newly elected BJP government, emphasising crackdown on corruption, border security, women’s safety and industrialisation, in his inaugural address on the first session of the newly constituted Assembly.

In his 36-minute speech, Ravi said the government would take steps to expel “infiltrators”, strengthen policing and crack down on extortion syndicates, illegal coal and sand mining, and crimes against women and children.

“The new government shall attach topmost priority to the security and safety for all so that the common people can lead their daily lives with dignity and true freedom sans any perception of undue fear. The overall atmosphere of threats and intimidation has to be eradicated,” Ravi said. “The government will do away with the threat culture and corruption syndicates,” Ravi said, adding that the administration would have “zero tolerance” towards atrocities against women and the downtrodden. He said the government was acting firmly against extortion and corrupt practices, and it would stop illegal sand, coal mining.