Border security, women’s safety: Governor outlines BJP government’s roadmap on Assembly session day 1

In his 36-minute speech, Ravi said the government would take steps to expel “infiltrators”, strengthen policing and crack down on extortion syndicates, illegal coal and sand mining, and crimes against women and children.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataJun 19, 2026 05:37 AM IST
Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Assembly, West Bengal Assembly session, Border security, women’s safety, bengal BJP government’s roadmap, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsGovernor R.N. Ravi addresses the first session of the newly formed Assembly, in Kolkata, Thursday. ANI
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Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday outlined the initiatives and priorities of the newly elected BJP government, emphasising crackdown on corruption, border security, women’s safety and industrialisation, in his inaugural address on the first session of the newly constituted Assembly.

In his 36-minute speech, Ravi said the government would take steps to expel “infiltrators”, strengthen policing and crack down on extortion syndicates, illegal coal and sand mining, and crimes against women and children.

“The new government shall attach topmost priority to the security and safety for all so that the common people can lead their daily lives with dignity and true freedom sans any perception of undue fear. The overall atmosphere of threats and intimidation has to be eradicated,” Ravi said.  “The government will do away with the threat culture and corruption syndicates,” Ravi said, adding that the administration would have “zero tolerance” towards atrocities against women and the downtrodden. He said the government was acting firmly against extortion and corrupt practices, and it would stop illegal sand, coal mining.

The governor said the government was fully aware of the challenges confronting people of the state, and it was committed to addressing those through transparent and responsive governance. Ravi also said the government would continue its drive against illegal encroachments on government land and unauthorised structures.

Addressing the state government’s initiative to hand over land to BSF for border fencing. “The state government has approved all the pending proposals of land purchase and government land transfer for border fencing and border outpost. To strengthen border infrastructure and curb infiltration, my Government handed over 85.76 acres of land to the Border Security Force on 20th May, 2026 through vesting and direct purchase. ,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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