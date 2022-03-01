Book fair begins: With Russia stall at venue, Mamata warns against protest

A new name for Central Park and an international music festival to be held in the state next year were among the announcements made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she inaugurated the Kolkata Book Fair 2022 in the state capital on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that the venue of the book fair — Central Park — would be renamed as ‘Boimela Prangon’ (Book Fair Premises). She also announced that the state would be hosting an international music festival in 2023.

Talking about the Ukraine invasion, Banerjee asked the public to avoid protesting at the venue. “West Bengal has always been in favour of peace. Protest against war, but do not protest on the book fair ground. The ground should be kept away from such protests,” she added. Russia is also among the 20 countries that are participating in this year’s edition of the book fair. In the wake of the Ukraine issue, police have been deployed around the stall set up by Russia.

She also inaugurated the stall set up by Trinamool Congress’ mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ at the international book fair.

After inaugurating the book fair, the Chief Minister said, “We organise several fairs in the state. We will complete the Milan Mela ground by March-April next year. It will be on the lines of international book fair venues and meetings and processions can be held there.”

The state government is remodelling the Milan Mela ground with an aim to develop it as a space for organising trade fairs and commercial events.

Talking about renaming the venue of the fair, Banerjee said, “After the Central Park is renamed, it will forever be the premises where the book fair is organised. It will be a destination. Then the international brand of Book Fair will be forever.”