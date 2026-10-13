In Bongaon, Suvendu reassures Matuas on citizenship, says CAA application to be eased

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has assured the Matua community that the process of obtaining certificates for citizenship applicants will be made easier, alleviating their concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Speaking after inaugurating a Durga Puja pandal in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, he said that arrangements will now be made to obtain CAA certificates directly from the District Magistrate’s office. He assured that no one from the Matua community will be left outside the purview of citizenship under CAA.
“There will no longer be any complications regarding the CAA. I give you my word, no Matua will be left out. Everyone will be granted citizenship,” Adhikari said, while addressing the gathering at the Durga Puja pandal of Gandhipalli Vivekananda Sporting Club, organised by Bongaon North MLA and state Food Minister Ashok Kirtania.
Bongaon has a significant population of Matuas, who have been seeking citizenship under the CAA for a long time. Bongaon and its surrounding vast areas are adjacent to the border with Bangladesh. Hence, issues such as citizenship, border security, and infiltration have always been important in the politics of this region. Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister’s assurance is considered significant.
Talking about alleged infiltration from across the border, Adhikari said, “No ‘jihadi’ will be allowed to enter this state through the Bangladesh border.” He said that “love jihad” will not be allowed to take place in the state. Claiming that the police and administration are on alert, the CM said that anyone coming from Bangladesh and “attempting to create chaos” in this country will not be tolerated.
On Tuesday, Adhikari also inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal organised by the Ranaghat 4 Palli Durgotsav Committee. He arrived by helicopter at the Chhatimtala ground in Habibpur, from where he travelled by road to reach the Ranaghat puja pavilion.
Upon leaving, he announced that he would be going to Delhi in the afternoon and returning by night. “There is a BRICS dinner meeting hosted by the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah). I will go in the afternoon and return tonight.” He also stated that several MPs from the state have been invited to the dinner, as well.
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‘Freedom of speech’: CM on ‘Hindu biryani’ row
When asked about the controversial posters urging Bengalis to eat biryani “only from Hindu shops” during Durga Puja, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday, “Everyone has the right to express their opinion. They are expressing their views. Our country has freedom of speech and the right to freedom of expression.”
Hundreds of posters had appeared in north Bengal’s Siliguri, appealing to people to eat Biryani and buy Puja items only from Hindu traders. Leaders of Hindu Jagran Manch, an organisation that has claimed responsibility for the posters, said they were not against any community, but wanted Hindu traders to benefit in the festival season. The Opposition, however, slammed the posters and targeted the ruling BJP, saying this cannot be allowed in a secular country.
Some of the messages on the posters read, “No one is stopping you from eating Biryani, but eat it from a Hindu shop”, “buy meat from a Hindu shop” and “listen to the seller’s name before paying by QR code”. Other messages call upon “Hindus of all castes to unite” and “build a society without addiction or drugs”.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
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