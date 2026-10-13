In Bongaon, Suvendu reassures Matuas on citizenship, says CAA application to be eased

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has assured the Matua community that the process of obtaining certificates for citizenship applicants will be made easier, alleviating their concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking after inaugurating a Durga Puja pandal in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, he said that arrangements will now be made to obtain CAA certificates directly from the District Magistrate’s office. He assured that no one from the Matua community will be left outside the purview of citizenship under CAA.

“There will no longer be any complications regarding the CAA. I give you my word, no Matua will be left out. Everyone will be granted citizenship,” Adhikari said, while addressing the gathering at the Durga Puja pandal of Gandhipalli Vivekananda Sporting Club, organised by Bongaon North MLA and state Food Minister Ashok Kirtania.