Bongaon Muncipality Hold fresh trust vote in 12 days: HC on BJP’s plea

The Calcutta High Court on Monday set aside the July 16 vote of confidence held at the Bongaon Municipality for its chairman and ordered the civic body to hold a fresh vote within 12 days at the office of North 24 Parganas district magistrate. The court said a notice for conducting the vote should be sent to the councillors willing to exercise their franchise.

The order was passed on separate petitions moved by 11 BJP councillors who had claimed that they were forcibly prevented by the police and people affiliated to Trinamool Congress from participating in the trust vote on July 16. Justice Chattopadhyay directed the District Superintendent of Police to ensure the security of all councillors participating in the fresh mandate for chairman Shankar Addhya.

“The High Court has ruled that polling on the no-trust motion have to be taken afresh within 12 days, and the vote will take place at the office of the district magistrate. The court also ruled that the superintendent of police of North 24 Parganas district has to provide security to each of the councillors during these days till the vote,” Debjani Dasgupta, BJP’s counsel, said.

Both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP had claimed victory in the no-confidence vote held in the 22-member municipality board on July 16. After the vote, which was attended by TMC councillors, the election officer had reported to the sub-divisional officer and the district magistrate that chairman Addhya had won by 10-0 votes.

Of the 22 councillors,11 had joined the BJP in June, while TMC had nine councillors and Congress and Left one each. The TMC, however, is now in a comfortable position after four of its councillors, who had joined the BJP, returned to the party on August 8.

“We are confident of regaining the control of Bongoan municipality. We had the majority but BJP threatened and forced our councillors to join BJP. Later on, the councillors returned to us as they couldn’t accept the culture of BJP… We have faith in the people’s judgement and we have their full support,” TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

Reacting to Chatterjee’s claim, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said if a trust vote is held in a free and fair manner, the BJP would win.

Local BJP legislator Biswajit Das said, “The floor test will prove who has the majority.”—With PTI Inputs