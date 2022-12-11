scorecardresearch
Bombs hurled at ex-land revenue official’s house: Cops

A complaint was filed at Baruipur police station by Nikunj Behari Das on Saturday morning, the former official, said police.

Police said it was not clear why the bombs were hurled and an investigation into the incident was on. (Representational/File)

Bombs were hurled at the house of a former official of the Land Revenue Department near Dhapadhipi Road of Ward No. 16 of Baruipur Municipality in South 24 Parganas district on Friday night, police on Saturday.

Behari alleged that a group of bike-borne miscreants hurled two bombs at his house.

Behari alleged that a group of bike-borne miscreants hurled two bombs at his house.

Behari said his family members heard the loud explosion sound and found a windowpane smashed by the impact of the explosion and a carpet caught fire.
The incident left the family and people of the locality terrified, he said.

Police said it was not clear why the bombs were hurled and an investigation into the incident was on.

