Bogtui violence: One more accused held, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another accused in connection with Bogtui violence in Birbhum district on March 21 that claimed 11 lives, said agency sources.

Sources said CBI identified the accused as Bulu Sheikh, alias, Dollar Sheikh, who was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court, Rampurhat, and was sent to CBI custody for five days.

It has been alleged that Sheikh, along with other accused, had bought petrol on March 21 — the day the incident took place — and it was used for setting houses on fire in Bogtui village, said CBI sources. “An accused whose role emerged during the further investigation into the case relating to the carnage in which victims were burnt/injured in Bogtui, Rampurhat (West Bengal). The arrested accused have been absconding since the inception of the investigation of the case,” said a CBI official.

The murder of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy pradhan of Barshol Gram Panchayat under Rampurhat block of Birbhum district, on the evening of March 21 sparked off a chain of events. At least eight houses were attacked and set on fire in Bogtui village leading to the death of 11 people, including women and children.

In compliance with a Calcutta High Court order on March 25, the CBI took over the investigation into the case that was registered at the Rampurhat police station.