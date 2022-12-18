Bogtui violence: CID team visits kin of custodial death victim

A TEAM of CID officials on Saturday visited Bogtui in Birbhum district for the second consecutive day as part of its investigation into the death of Lalan Sheikh, a key accused in the Bogtui violence case.

Sources said CID officers visited the residence of Sheikh’s in-laws. Several members of the family are being questioned by the five officers of the CID. Sheikh had been taken to the house by the CBI on December 12 – the day he was found dead at a temporary CBI camp. Sources said, CID officers are trying to ascertain the sequence of events before Sheikh’s death.

On Friday, CID officers visited Sheikh’s house in Bogtui and recorded the statement of Sheikh’s wife, Reshma Bibi.

The process of recording the statement was videographed by the CID team. According to sources, Reshma Bibi, in her statement, blamed the CBI team probing the Bogtui violence case for her husband’s death.