scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Bogtui violence: CID team visits kin of custodial death victim

The process of recording the statement was videographed by the CID team. According to sources, Reshma Bibi, in her statement, blamed the CBI team probing the Bogtui violence case for her husband’s death.

One of the houses that was set on fire in retaliatory violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum district, West Bengal, on March 21. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A TEAM of CID officials on Saturday visited Bogtui in Birbhum district for the second consecutive day as part of its investigation into the death of Lalan Sheikh, a key accused in the Bogtui violence case.

Sources said CID officers visited the residence of Sheikh’s in-laws. Several members of the family are being questioned by the five officers of the CID. Sheikh had been taken to the house by the CBI on December 12 – the day he was found dead at a temporary CBI camp. Sources said, CID officers are trying to ascertain the sequence of events before Sheikh’s death.

On Friday, CID officers visited Sheikh’s house in Bogtui and recorded the statement of Sheikh’s wife, Reshma Bibi.

More from Kolkata

The process of recording the statement was videographed by the CID team. According to sources, Reshma Bibi, in her statement, blamed the CBI team probing the Bogtui violence case for her husband’s death.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 06:00:41 am
Next Story

Centre using CAA as tool to fool people: Abhishek in Nadia

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close