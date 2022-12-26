Bogtui violence: CID team visits custodial death victim’s house

A Crime Investigation Department (CID) team and forensic experts Sunday visited the house of Lalan Sheikh, who recently died in CBI custody allegedly by suicide, to collect samples in Birbhum district’s Bogtui village.

Lalan was one of the key accused in the case of arson at Bogtui that had left 10 people dead after their houses were set on fire on March 21 in retaliation against the killing of local TMC strongman Bhadu Sheikh. Lalan’s wife Reshma Bibi had alleged that their house was vandalised and money and jewellery were stolen after a CBI team visited it. The house was sealed by the CBI after the Bogtui incident and was reopened a day after Lalan’s death on December 12.

On Sunday morning, the four-member team of the forensic department collected samples besides examining the premises.