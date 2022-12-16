Bogtui violence: CID forensic team visits CBI’s camp office in Birbhum

A forensic team of the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday visited the CBI’s camp office in Rampurhat sub-division of Birbhum district to collect evidence in connection with the death of a key Bogtui violence accused in the custody of the

central agency.

The forensic team was accompanying the CID officials who have been visiting the camp office for a few days after an FIR was registered by the state police against seven CBI officials handling the violence case.

The forensic experts examined various places in the camp office, including the washroom where the accused, Lalan Sheikh, was found dead. The CBI had claimed that his body was found hanging from a shower pipe. The team is believed to have checked the strength of the pipe whether it could have sustained Lalan’s weight.

Also, a team of CID officials visited the Rampurhat jail on Thursday and questioned Jahangir Sheikh, the brother of late TMC’s gram panchayat deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh whose death had triggered arson on March 21 this year, in connection with Lalan Sheikh’s custodial death.

In a complaint lodged at the Rampurhat police station, Lalan’s wife Reshma Bibi had called it a murder.

Jahangir was present at the CBI’s Rampurhat camp office the day Lalan was found dead, it is learnt. Jahangir is one of the accused in the Bogtui violence case. Earlier, the CID filed a petition for interrogating Jahangir in the Rampurhat sub-divisional court that granted permission.

The CBI officials said they suspected a “larger conspiracy” behind Lalan’s “mysterious death”. The police have started their probe by registering a case against the central agency officers, including two who were looking into the cross-border cattle smuggling case, they pointed out.

On Wednesday, the postmortem report of Lalan’s body was submitted in court mentioning the cause of death as “violent mechanical asphyxiation”. The lawyers claimed that there were a number of bruises on his thigh and legs.

The police have booked CBI officers, including Vilas Mhadgut, Bhaskar Mondal, Rahul, Sushata Bhattacharya, Swarup Dey besides a DIG and an SP (names not mentioned in the FIR) under sections 448 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 302 (murder), 385 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear), 509 (word, gesture or act to insult the modesty of a woman), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.