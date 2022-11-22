scorecardresearch
Bogtui violence: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 8

Those named in the supplementary chargesheet are Bikir Ali, Nur Ali, Sher Ali, alias Kalo, Asif Sheikh, Joshif Hossain, Jamirul Sheikh, alias Ujir, Khairul Sheikh and Bulu Sheikh, alias Dollor.

The involvement of the eight accused named in supplementary chargesheet emerged during further probe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet against eight accused in a local court in the case of death of 10 people at Bogtui village in Birbhum district after their houses were set on fire on the night of March 21.

The agency had filed its first chargesheet on July 20 against 16 accused, including then Trinamul block president Anarul Hossain, besides submitting a report against two minors before the juvenile justice board in Suri.

The CBI had registered a case on March 25 against 22 accused by name and others on the directions of the Calcutta High Court. Police had earlier registered a case in this connection before the case was handed over to the central agency.

The arson and violence occurred at Bogtui following tension in the village and surrounding areas soon after the murder of Barshal panchayat deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh. It was alleged that the associates and supporters of Bhadu ransacked the houses of members of rival groups at Bogtui and set them on fire. Seven persons were charred to death while four sustained severe burn injuries. Of the four, three succumbed to their injures later on.

During its probe, the CBI claimed to have collected “sufficient evidences using scientific methods”. Soon after the incident, Bogtui had virtually turned into a ghost town with many residents taking shelter in other villages. Since no witnesses were coming forward due to fear of retaliation, many were persuaded to get their statements recorded eventually.

It was found that there was a long-standing rivalry in the village between two groups — one led by Bhadu and the other by a member of one the families that was targeted in retaliation.

