Bogtui violence case: CID team records statement of custodial death victim’s wife

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday recorded the statement of the wife of Lalan Sheikh, a key accused in the Bogtui violence case who died on Monday allegedly by suicide at the CBI camp office in Birbhum district’s Rampurhat days after his arrest.

Ten persons were charred to death at Bogtui village in the district on the night of March 21 this year after their houses were set on fire in retaliation against the killing of Trinamool Congress’ local panchayat deputy head Bhadu Sheikh earlier that day.

The CID officials visited Lalan Sheikh’s house at Bogtui where they remained for hours before leaving around 3pm on Friday.

The process of recording of the statement was videographed by the CID team, it is learnt. Lalan’s wife Reshma Bibi in her statement blamed the CBI team probing the Bogtui violence case for her husband’s death.

She has earlier claimed that the CBI “murdered” Lalan.

In a three-page police complaint, Reshma had accused the CBI officials of “torturing” Lalan. She claimed that her husband was killed on the orders of some CBI officers, including a deputy inspector general (DIG) and a superintendent of police.

The CID has already interrogated Bhadu Sheikh’s brother Jahangir Sheikh, another accused in the Bogtui case. Jahangir was in the CBI custody at its Rampurhat camp office on the day of Lalan’s death.

Jahangir was arrested by the CBI on December 7. The agency had arrested Lalan, a close aide of Bhadu Sheikh, on December 4.

The CID officials said they were collecting evidence to solve the case.

The police have registered a case against five CBI officials by name, apart from a DIG and an SP without naming them.