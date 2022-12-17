scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Bogtui violence case: CID team records statement of custodial death victim’s wife

Ten persons were charred to death at Bogtui village in the district on the night of March 21 this year after their houses were set on fire in retaliation against the killing of Trinamool Congress' local panchayat deputy head Bhadu Sheikh earlier that day.

The CID officials visited Lalan Sheikh's house at Bogtui where they remained for hours before leaving around 3pm on Friday. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday recorded the statement of the wife of Lalan Sheikh, a key accused in the Bogtui violence case who died on Monday allegedly by suicide at the CBI camp office in Birbhum district’s Rampurhat days after his arrest.

Ten persons were charred to death at Bogtui village in the district on the night of March 21 this year after their houses were set on fire in retaliation against the killing of Trinamool Congress’ local panchayat deputy head Bhadu Sheikh earlier that day.

The CID officials visited Lalan Sheikh’s house at Bogtui where they remained for hours before leaving around 3pm on Friday.

The process of recording of the statement was videographed by the CID team, it is learnt. Lalan’s wife Reshma Bibi in her statement blamed the CBI team probing the Bogtui violence case for her husband’s death.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

She has earlier claimed that the CBI “murdered” Lalan.

In a three-page police complaint, Reshma had accused the CBI officials of “torturing” Lalan. She claimed that her husband was killed on the orders of some CBI officers, including a deputy inspector general (DIG) and a superintendent of police.

The CID has already interrogated Bhadu Sheikh’s brother Jahangir Sheikh, another accused in the Bogtui case. Jahangir was in the CBI custody at its Rampurhat camp office on the day of Lalan’s death.

Jahangir was arrested by the CBI on December 7. The agency had arrested Lalan, a close aide of Bhadu Sheikh, on December 4.

Advertisement

The CID officials said they were collecting evidence to solve the case.

More from Kolkata

The police have registered a case against five CBI officials by name, apart from a DIG and an SP without naming them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:26:02 am
Next Story

HC refuses to stay immunity to Suvendu against future FIRs

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close