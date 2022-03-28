Ruling, Opposition members clash in Bengal Assembly over Birbhum violence, several injured

Members of the ruling and opposition parties Monday scuffled in the West Bengal legislative assembly over the violence in Birbhum’s Bogtui village, leaving several of them injured. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walked out after the incident.

After the assembly session started, BJP legislators staged a protest on the Bogtui issue and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio in the state. The BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and started shouting slogans against the chief minister. Speaker Biman Banerjee repeatedly requested opposition MLAs to take their seat but they continued their protest.

After around half an hour, the MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress also came to the Well and were involved in an altercation with opposition members.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that their MLAs were beaten up inside the House and as a result, several leaders, including their Chief Whip Manoj Tigga and MLA Narahari Mahato, were injured. Even women MLAs like Chandana Bauri were attacked, claimed Adhikari.

The TMC also alleged that opposition MLAs attacked women security personnel of the Assembly and damaged official documents. Trinamool MLA Asit Majumdar broke his nose after getting involved in the clash and was taken to the SSKM Hospital.

Five members of the BJP, including Adhikari and Tigga, were suspended after the incident by the Speaker.

At least eight people, including women and children, were charred to death after Bhadu Sheikh, a deputy pradhan owing allegiance to the TMC, was murdered on Monday, triggering attacks in the village. The eight people died after assailants set several houses on fire. The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the killings in Bogtui.