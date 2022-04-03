Bogtui killings: Rift in TMC’s Birbhum unit out in open over Anarul Hussain

A divide in the ruling Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum unit has surfaced over the Bogtui killings with the party’s district president and strongman Anubrata Mondol and assembly deputy speaker Ashish Banerjee accusing each other of being close to the now arrested block chief Anarul Hussain.

Eight people were charred to death after their houses were set on fire in the incident on March 21 night. Another victim had succumbed to burn injuries later.

A day after the BJP’s “fact-finding” committee report on the killings mentioned his alleged role in the incident, Mondal, who is also a member of the party’s national executive committee, on Thursday had said that he was “ready to remove” Anarul Hussain as party’s Rampurhat block president but Banerjee, who is local MLA, requested him “not to remove Hussain”.

“After receiving several complaints against Hossain, I wanted to remove him from the office but had to retain him at the request of Ashish Banerjee, who wanted Hossain to be there till the Panchayat elections as the party had not performed well in Rampurhat in the Assembly elections,” claimed Mondal.

Banerjee, however, said, “The letter (referred to by Mondal) is dated June 6, 2021, while the Assembly election results were announced in May. Hussain was the block president at that time. It (his role) was discussed in a meeting, and everyone agreed. Nothing was said separately. It (asking Hossain to stay) was a collective organisational decision.”

A day after, another letter surfaced claiming that it was the Trinamool district president who got Anarul inducted in the party’s district election committee.

Banerjee, however, said it was an organisational decision and Mondal chose Anarul in the election committee before but is now claiming that the arrested accused was selected on his opinion.

BJP leader Samik Lahiri said, “The Chief Minister fears that Anubrata may be booked by the CBI. Anubrata is now calling Banerjee guilty for the episode. Everybody knows it is Anubrata who has the last word in Birbhum.”

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “It is clear that the TMC leadership is involved in the Bogtui incident. Now they are blaming each other.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, had declined to comment on the issue earlier, saying, “It is a district organisational matter, so I should not comment on this.”

However, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya had said, “The Chief Minister is saying that CBI will arrest Mondol. But Mondol is trying to pass the buck to Banerjee and Hossain. Everything is clear, why they are doing these things?”

Criticising the BJP’s fact-finding committee’s report on Wednesday, Mamata had alleged that the saffron party was trying to influence the ongoing CBI probe.

“The state government is helping the CBI in the Bogtui investigation. Even the man who was arrested yesterday was arrested by the state police. So, we are fully cooperating, but the BJP is trying to influence the CBI investigation with its report. The report is vindictive and will further weaken the CBI investigation. The behaviour of the BJP is highly reprehensible. I have seen their report. How can they name Mondal without any investigation? They want him to be arrested.”