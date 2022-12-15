scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Bogtui case main accused death: Calcutta HC bars CID from acting against booked CBI officers

Though the court allowed the CID to investigate the case, it ordered the investigation, statements and evidence would be videographed.

Family members of Lalan Sheikh with villagers protest outside the camp office of CBI, in Birbhum. (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday barred the CID of the West Bengal Police from taking any coercive action against the seven CBI officers,including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and a Superintendent of Police (SP), booked on the charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, among others, in the Lalan Sheikh death case.

Though the court allowed the CID to investigate the case, it ordered the investigation, statements and evidence would be videographed.

The single bench of Justice Jay Sengupta also barred the CID from submitting the final report to the state government without its approval.

“The court made some important observations, including that the FIR seems to be tutored. The court has ordered no coercive action against the officers. The court also found it uncanny that officers investigating other important cases have been named in the FIR,” CBI sources said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Bogtui villagers burn tyres and block NH-14 on Tuesday. (PTI)

The CBI has submitted before the court that officers investigating the cattle smuggling case involving Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal are being framed. Sheikh, the prime accused in the Bogtui arson case, was found dead in CBI custody in Rampurhat area of Birbhum district on Monday — eight days after his arrest.

Based on his wife Reshma Bibi’s complaint, the police on Tuesday filed an FIR against seven CBI officers — Vilas Mhadgut, Bhaskar Mondal, Rahul, Sushata Bhattacharya, Swarup Dey and the CBI DIG and an SP.

More from Kolkata

Meanwhile, CID IG (2) Sunil Chowdhury reached the CBI camp office in Rampurhat, said police sources. “Attempts are being made to frame the officers probing the cattle smuggling case. Two officers named in the FIR, Sushata Bhattacharya and Swarup Dey, are investigating the case in which Anubrata Mondal is an accused. Hence, the FIR is filed with malefic intentions,” CBI sources said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:27:48 am
Next Story

France set up date with Argentina in the World Cup final after defeating Morocco 2-0

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close