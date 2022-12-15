Bogtui case main accused death: Calcutta HC bars CID from acting against booked CBI officers

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday barred the CID of the West Bengal Police from taking any coercive action against the seven CBI officers,including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and a Superintendent of Police (SP), booked on the charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, among others, in the Lalan Sheikh death case.

Though the court allowed the CID to investigate the case, it ordered the investigation, statements and evidence would be videographed.

The single bench of Justice Jay Sengupta also barred the CID from submitting the final report to the state government without its approval.

“The court made some important observations, including that the FIR seems to be tutored. The court has ordered no coercive action against the officers. The court also found it uncanny that officers investigating other important cases have been named in the FIR,” CBI sources said.

Bogtui villagers burn tyres and block NH-14 on Tuesday. (PTI) Bogtui villagers burn tyres and block NH-14 on Tuesday. (PTI)

The CBI has submitted before the court that officers investigating the cattle smuggling case involving Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal are being framed. Sheikh, the prime accused in the Bogtui arson case, was found dead in CBI custody in Rampurhat area of Birbhum district on Monday — eight days after his arrest.

Based on his wife Reshma Bibi’s complaint, the police on Tuesday filed an FIR against seven CBI officers — Vilas Mhadgut, Bhaskar Mondal, Rahul, Sushata Bhattacharya, Swarup Dey and the CBI DIG and an SP.

Meanwhile, CID IG (2) Sunil Chowdhury reached the CBI camp office in Rampurhat, said police sources. “Attempts are being made to frame the officers probing the cattle smuggling case. Two officers named in the FIR, Sushata Bhattacharya and Swarup Dey, are investigating the case in which Anubrata Mondal is an accused. Hence, the FIR is filed with malefic intentions,” CBI sources said.