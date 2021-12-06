Body of woman found in Dum Dum, kept in house for 4 days

December 6, 2021 3:56:10 am
Police on Sunday recovered the decomposed body of a 56-year-old woman from her house in Dum Dum in North 24 Parganas.
Deceased Supriya Ghosh’s brother Bhaskar and sister Rakhi had been living with the body for four days, said police. The siblings have been living in the house following their mother’s death.
Neighbours claimed that the family was reclusive and was suspected to suffer from mental illness.
Baguiati police reached the house after being alerted by neighbours about a foul smell. A police officer said the body was wrapped in a blanket.
“The cause of the death is not yet clear. We have sent the body for post-mortem,” said a police officer.
