Body found near border: BSF

Residents were unable to identify the body and told BSF that the person was probably not from the area. (Representational)

The body of a man, believed to be from Gujarat, was found from a canal in Ghojadanga area of North 24 Parganas, near the India-Bangladesh border, a statement issued by the BSF said.

“During routine patrolling near Vidhyadhari canal, a suspicious object was spotted floating. Around 7:45 am, when the patrolling party cleared the nearby area, they found that it was a man’s body,” said a BSF officer.

Residents were unable to identify the body and told BSF that the person was probably not from the area. An Aadhaar card was found, which indicated that the deceased was Shaikh Imaran (24) of Juhapura in Ahmedabad. The body was handed over to police, BSF sources said. “Some injury marks have been found on the body but it is not clear how the person died. A probe is on,” said police officer. The circumstances that led the man to Ghojadanga, from Gujarat, and the factors behind his death were being looked into,” police said.

