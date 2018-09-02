14 foetuses wrapped in plastic sheets found at empty plot in Kolkata

The bodies of 14 foetuses were found in an empty plot in South Kolkata on Sunday. (Twitter/ANI) The bodies of 14 foetuses were found in an empty plot in South Kolkata on Sunday. (Twitter/ANI)

Fourteen foetuses wrapped in plastic sheets were recovered from the bushes in a vacant plot in Haridebpur in South Kolkata on Sunday. While police have not ruled out other angles, it said the bodies may have been dumped after an illegal abortion.

Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who visited the spot along with Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar and other officers, said, “The foetuses were soaked with chemicals and hence, even after getting decomposed, it did not emit any bad odour or stench. Till now, 14 of them have been recovered. We are cleaning up the bushes to ensure no more foetuses have been dumped in the area. Police doubt the possibility of an illegal abortion racket. All the nearby nursing homes, private hospital and clinic are now under the scanner.”

Nilanjan Biswas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Behala), said, “We are investigating the matter and a case has been initiated. While clearing the bushes and trees, the foetuses were found wrapped in white plastic sheets which were scattered around the land. The foetuses were found near the boundary fencing. The land is marshy and filled with water and bushes. Perhaps, this is why the foetuses were dumped there as there was no light on the plot.”

Stating that the foetuses have been sent to SSKM hospital for post-mortem, he added, “The foetuses have been sent to M R Bangur hospital for post-mortem. It is only after the arrival of the report that we will be able to say if the foetuses were stillborn or if they died after birth. We are also talking to locals to find out where did the foetuses come from.”

The empty plot of 22 cottah land, which is covered with bushes, was recently sold to a promoter for development and construction. The plot was fenced with tin sheets with several gaps in between. While clearing the bushes on Sunday afternoon, the plastic sheets with the foetuses were recovered.

A local, on the condition of anonymity, said that the plot had no lighting, and it was impossible to spot anyone in the area after sunset.

