‘BNP is America’s puppet’, says Sheikh Hasina’s son, warns of Jamaat influence on upcoming Bangladesh elections

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son and Awami League leader Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Monday warned if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party emerges as the largest party in the upcoming election, the Islamist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami will exert influence from the outside even if it does not form the government. He referred to the BNP as ‘puppet of America’.

Joy alleged that the electoral outcome had already been “pre-determined” to ensure that no single party secures a clear majority, thereby paving the way for coalition politics dominated by Jamaat.

Speaking virtually at the discussion on a book titled “Inshallah Bangladesh – The story of an Unfinished Revolution”, the event for which was held by socio-cultural organisation Khola Hawa in Kolkata, he claimed that “Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists are openly roaming in Bangladesh and are campaigning for the upcoming election.”

Taking responsibility for the student-led protests in July-August 2024, Joy acknowledged that the quota reform demands were fair but said the movement was hijacked by militants and Islamist groups, turning violent.

At the same time, he said that “many policemen and Awami League workers were killed in Bangladesh after the movement”.

“The demand of the quota reform activists was fair. But our government had removed the quota system long ago. Later on the court orders, it had to be restored. Our failure was in communication,” he said.

“The agitators, however, were not religious fanatics or militants. Those religious fanatics and militants were working from behind the movement. They later claimed on social media that the movement would not have been successful if the violence was not started,” he said.

“They blamed the Awami League and banned it…they said that the Awami League killed students. I take full responsibility for it. Many students, innocent people lost their lives during the agitation. But many policemen and many of our workers also died,” he said.

Referring to a United Nations report, Joy claimed, “Just as the report stated that 1,400 people died during the agitation, it also stated that hundreds of people were killed between August 5-15. We didn’t have a government then. Our workers and many policemen have been murdered in those 10 days.”

Commenting on the political situation in Bangladesh, Joy claimed that not only Awami League was “banned”, other progressive political parties are also under “undeclared ban”.

Describing the contest as a “two-horse race” between BNP and Jamaat, Joy warned that a fragmented verdict would weaken the next government.

In his words, “It is like a two-horse race between BNP and Jamaat. The office of Jatiya Party, the third largest party in Bangladesh, has been set on fire. They are not even being allowed to hold election programmes. It is a one-sided election.” Joy also expressed concern about the result of this election. He sneered at the BNP as America’s “hand puppet”.

Claiming that “Jamaat will exert influence from outside even if it does not form the government,” Joy asserted that such a situation could become a concern for the security of India’s eastern border.

He said, “Whether BNP comes to power or not, Jamaat will have influence from outside. BNP will be a puppet of America. As a result, Jamaat will be able to do whatever it wants. Pakistan will get a free hand. This is a matter of great concern for the security of India’s eastern border”. In such a situation, he demanded that “all international groups should condemn the elections”. In Joy’s words, “This is your last chance to do something. This is the last chance to stop the Jamaat from becoming the main force in Bangladesh politics.”

The February 12 election, he said, would determine whether Bangladesh moves towards constitutional democracy or deeper instability masked by electoral formalities.

One of the authors of the book “Inshallah Bangladesh”, Deep Halder said, “Bangladesh is actually being run by the mob. I know multiple friends of mine who live in Dhaka… (but) they can afford to get out of the country and go abroad.” He then questioned, “Have we lost Bangladesh forever?”