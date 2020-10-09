Kolkata: Blue water jets on protesters make BJP demand probe, govt says it’s Holi colour

In Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

THE POLICE’S use of blue-coloured water on BJP workers during the protest march in Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday triggered a row, with the BJP demanding a probe to find out if the water was laced with chemicals. The government dismissed the BJP’s allegation, saying a dye commonly used during Holi was mixed with water to identify the protesters in case they need to take further legal actions against them.

“Water cannons were used to attack our party workers. What was surprising that a dark blue chemical was used in these water cannons. No country in the world uses this blue colour in water cannons. Was this blue colour a chemical?… This is a gross abuse of human rights. There must be a probe to find out,” said BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya, adding that he would write to the Central government and demand an inquiry to find out about the blue colour.

The state government denied the allegations and said a regular dye used during Holi was used to identify the BJP workers.

“It is an international practice. The use of coloured water is intended to identify people after disbursal of the protest for further necessary actions if deemed fit and required as per the law,” said Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay.

