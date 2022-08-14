scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Blame game begins over who sent doctor to Mondal’s house

According to sources, the CBI has already recorded Dr Adhikari's statement on the sequence of events on the day he went to Mondal’s residence and issued the medical advice on plain paper.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 14, 2022 3:32:24 am
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal arrives at Nizam Palace. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

A blame game has begun over who sent Dr Chandranath Adhikari to TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal’s residence Tuesday and on whose direction the doctor prescribed Mondal bed rest for 14 days minutes after CBI officials served him a summon, asking him to appear before the agency for questioning in the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

The very next day, Dr Adhikari alleged that Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital superintendent Dr Buddhadeb Murmu had “forced” him to prescribe bed rest to Mondal, who was later arrested by the CBI in the case.

On Saturday, Dr Murmu claimed that he was forced to send Dr Adhikari to Mondal’s residence following the direction of Bikash Roy Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress legislator from the Suri Assembly constituency in Birbhum district.

Roy Chowdhury, a close aide of Mondal, is also the president of Trinamool Congress-controlled Birbhum Zilla Parishad.
Speaking with mediapersons, Dr Murmu said, “I received a call from Roy Chowdhury and he told me to send a doctor to the residence of Mondal, saying he was unwell. Mondal is a VIP, who has even been entitled to ‘Z’ category security from the state government, so I asked Dr Adhikari, who was not on duty that day, to visit Mondal’s residence. I told Dr Adhikari not to use official letterhead as a prescription since he was acting on a verbal order. But I never directed him to give any medical advice to Mondal. He advised Mondal according to what he felt as a doctor.”
Roy Chowdhury, however, denied having directed Dr Murmu to send a doctor to Mondal’s residence. “I received a call from Mondal’s residence and was told that he (Mondal) had fallen sick and had been suffering from fistula pain. I called Dr Murmu and informed him about Mondal’s condition, but did not direct him to certain things,” said Roy Chowdhury.

According to sources, the CBI has already recorded Dr Adhikari's statement on the sequence of events on the day he went to Mondal's residence and issued the medical advice on plain paper.

Sources said that CBI officers would also question Dr Murmu and record his statement as well.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 03:32:24 am

