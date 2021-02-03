Black flags shown to Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee

Speaking at a rally in Baruipur, Rajib Banerjee targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without taking her name for calling BJP leaders “outsiders”. (File)

BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, who had recently quit the Trinamool Congress, were shown black flags on their way to a public meeting in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

The black flags were shown by local Trinamool workers, who said that they felt cheated by the “betrayal of the two leaders”.

Later speaking about the incident, Rajib Banerjee hit out at the Trinamool Congress, saying its party workers have become frustrated. “The TMC has become politically bankrupt. Its workers are frustrated now and that is why they are showing black flags to us. The more they show black flags the more lotus (the BJP’s symbol) will bloom in the state,” Banerjee, who joined the BJP last week, said.

Speaking at a rally in Baruipur, Rajib Banerjee targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without taking her name for calling BJP leaders “outsiders”.

“She is harbouring the idea of a regional divide by branding some of us as outsiders. This is more dangerous than communalism. The common people will not tolerate this divisive ploy. We have been taught that there is unity in diversity. But we are seeing a different kind of culture here. If you continue to spread regional division, then what will happen to our people working in different states? If they face the same treatment, then our country will witness a massive chaos,” Rajib Banerjee said.

He claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to give West Bengal a special financial package from the Centre if the BJP comes to power in the state. “If the BJP comes to power, our effort will be to provide permanent jobs to youths. It is impossible without industries. Amit Shah has promised me that a special package will be offered to Bengal,” he added.

Adhikari, meanwhile, claimed that the Trinamool will not get all the votes of the Muslim community.

“A large number of Muslims live in Bhangar, Sonarpur and other areas. Do you think all Muslims will vote for the TMC? Didn’t our Muslim brothers receive free ration and cooking gas sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the lockdown? You, (the chief minister) on the other hand, branded the trains carrying migrant workers to the state as ‘corona express.’ People have not forgotten it,” Adhikari said.

Later in the day, both Adhikari and Banerjee left for Delhi along with party leaders Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh to attend a meeting with Amit Shah.