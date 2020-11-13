Black flags shown, stones hurled at Bengal BJP chief’s convoy

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy came under attack in Jaigaon area of Alipurduar district on Thursday where he had gone to attend a party programme.

Stones were hurled and black flags were shown at the convoy. Several people carrying flags and banner of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) were seen raising slogans against Ghosh, asking him to leave. Ghosh’s vehicle was partially damaged in the attack.

A team of police officers brought the situation under control after forcing the protesters and BJP supporters to disperse.

The GJM, led by Bimal Gurung, had recently joined hands with the TMC.

While the BJP accused the Trinamool of being behind the attack, the ruling party said their cadres were not involved in the incident.

