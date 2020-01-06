BJP’s refrain in drive backing CAA: ‘Mamata is misleading’

Union minister Babul Supriyo releases a booklet on CAA in Kolkata, Sunday. (PTI) Union minister Babul Supriyo releases a booklet on CAA in Kolkata, Sunday. (PTI)

Reiterating that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will only provide citizenship and not take away, the BJP on Sunday launched a door-to-door awareness campaign across the state as part of its nationwide drive in support of the new law.

Union minister Babul Supriyo launched the campaign from the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata, while state party president Dilip Ghosh started the drive with East Bardhaman district’s Katwa.

“We will visit households and tell people the truth about this law. CAA is concerned with providing citizenship and not taking away anyone’s citizenship. (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee is misleading the people regarding the CAA. We have also published booklets on the CAA, which will be distributed among the people,” said Supriyo.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, who held the campaign in North Kolkata, also said the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), CPI(M) and Congress are misleading the people.

“Mamata Banerjee (TMC supremo) is at the forefront of misleading the people in Bengal and we strongly condemn her move. They are saying people will be driven out of this country. But, this law will only provide citizenship to religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This does not mean people of this country will be driven out,” Sinha said.

All party MPs and leaders held a similar campaign in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, speaking at a talk show here on “The New Contours of Citizenship”, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav stated that the CAA is an inclusive law, not against any citizen or religion of the country. “The CAA is not at all discriminatory,” the national general secretary of the BJP said, criticising the Mamata Banerjee governmentor not allowing National Population Register (NPR) updation in the state. He also blamed her for doing a “flip flop” on the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh. “There are certain rules for obtaining citizenship in this country, under which Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and Pakistani singer Adnan Sami became Indian nationals,” he added.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy claimed that the incidents of arson and violence during anti-CAA protests were engineered by “terrorist” elements from Pakistan and Bangladesh who want to destabilise India. “We have started the process of prosecuting those involved in such violence.”

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the people are not with the BJP. “People have rejected their politics. They may go to their houses, but people are not with them,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App