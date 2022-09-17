BJP’s rally to police HQ alleging brutality by force halted midway

The BJP on Friday took out a rally in the city protesting alleged police brutality on its workers during Tuesday’s march to secretariat and demanded action against the policemen.

Police, however, stopped the rally, which was intended to reach Lalbazar (city police headquarters), at College Square. As a result, BJP leaders and workers staged a sit-in on the College Street and protested against police for putting up barricades to stop them from moving further.

The agitators were also seen holding toy guns, asking to be shot in the forehead apparently protesting TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s “I would have shot them in the head” remarks. “The BJP launches protest across WB, specifically outside WB Police HQ in Kolkata, against atrocities and indiscriminate arrest of BJP workers after #NabannoChalo. Protestors have carried toy guns asking to be shot in the forehead as Mamata Banerjee’s murderous nephew suggested,” tweeted BJP IT Cell chief and party’s co in-charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya.

BJP leader Indranil Khan said, “The TMC with the help of police cannot stop our protests like this. The police will run out of bullets but they will not be able to stop us. We will continue to hold protest in the days to come.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, the party also organised a ‘thana gherao’ programme across the state in Purulia, Bankura, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, West Burdwan and other districts.

BJP fact-finding committee visits Kolkata

A five-member fact-finding committee of the BJP arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening. On Saturday, the committee members will visit various places and meet party workers who were injured during its march to the state secretariat. The five-member committee will study the situation and prepare a report under the guidance of their national president JP Nadda. The committee comprises four BJP MPs Brijlal, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Aparajita Sarangi, Sameer Onrao and former MP Sunil Zakhar.