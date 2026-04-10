BJP’s promise to women voters in Bengal: Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to 33% quota in govt jobs

BJP Manifesto West Bengal 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday promised a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for women. In its manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, the party also promised to empower 75 lakh women as ‘Lakhpati Didi.’

It also promised to establish at least one women’s police station in every sub-division and set up a Nari Sohayata Desk in every police station.

“We will ensure women’s safety and dignity in busy city areas, educational institutions, hostels and public places by implementing strict law enforcement measures and zero-tolerance for crimes against women,” the manifesto reads.