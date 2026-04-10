BJP’s promise to women voters in Bengal: Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to 33% quota in govt jobs

2 min readNew DelhiApr 10, 2026 03:45 PM IST
BJP Manifesto West Bengal 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday promised a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for women. In its manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, the party also promised to empower 75 lakh women as ‘Lakhpati Didi.’
It also promised to establish at least one women’s police station in every sub-division and set up a Nari Sohayata Desk in every police station.
“We will ensure women’s safety and dignity in busy city areas, educational institutions, hostels and public places by implementing strict law enforcement measures and zero-tolerance for crimes against women,” the manifesto reads.
BJP West Bengal manifesto 2026: Promise for Women
- Monetary assistance of Rs 21,000 and 6 nutritional kits to pregnant women from financially marginalised families.
- Establishment of women-only Durga Surokha Squads consisting of women officers patrol teams for patrolling of busy city areas and public places.
- Establishment of two all-women battalions, named after Matangini Hazra and Rani Shiromani in the State Reserve Police Force.
- Providing 33% reservation for women in all state government jobs, including the police forces.
- New Industrial Policy to give priority to women workers by incentivising private players.
- Free transportation for women in all state-run buses.
- Establishment of working women’s hostel in every district to support the female workforce.
- Revision of monthly honorarium of Anganwadi, Prani Mitra and ASHA workers to provide them with fair and dignified compensation.
- Implementation of active measures to prevent child marriages and safeguard the future of young girls.
- Providing Rs 50,000 to girls at the time of admission into graduation courses to support women in higher education.
- Providing free HPV vaccination to all girls and women below the age of 40.
- Providing free breast cancer screening for women above the age of 40 from marginalised and economically weaker sections, ensuring early detection and improved access to timely treatment.
- Reopening of all cases of atrocities against women where justice has been denied and provide adequate and immediate ex gratia compensation and legal aid where necessary.