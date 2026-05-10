Bengal New Cabinet: BJP’s North Bengal face whp shot to limelight as Modi’s youngest minister

After becoming the youngest minister in Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers at the age of 35, Nisith Pramanik on Saturday took oath as a Cabinet minister in the first BJP government in West Bengal.

One of the BJP’s influential youth leaders from North Bengal, known for organisational influence, Pramanik, 40, represents the Rajbanshi community.

Born in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, Pramanik’s political career began with the youth wing of the Trinamool Congress. He joined the BJP in 2019 following his expulsion after the panchayat polls in West Bengal. Pramanik started as a booth president and worked his way up to the BJP’s state leadership in a meteoric rise of sorts. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he emerged as one of the big leaders of the BJP in North Bengal after he defeated TMC’s Paresh Adhikary from Cooch Behar, a seat dominated by the Rajbangshi community. Pramanik’s major political success came in 2021, when he became one of the youngest members of Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers. He was made Minister of State for Home Affairs, Youth Affairs, and Sports. His surge in political career, however, suffered a setback during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he lost to TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Basunia in Cooch Behar.

He contested this year’s Assembly elections from Mathabhanga, a Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency in Cooch Behar district, and won by a landslide.

With his induction into the Cabinet as a representative of North Bengal and the Rajbangshi community, it remains to be seen how much momentum the new government can bring to the development of the region by utilizing his influence and administrative experience.