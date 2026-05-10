Bengal New Cabinet: BJP’s North Bengal face whp shot to limelight as Modi’s youngest minister

Nisith Pramanik's surge in political career suffered a setback during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he lost from Coochbehar 

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataMay 10, 2026 09:38 AM IST
nisith pramanik interviewOne of the BJP's influential youth leaders from North Bengal, known for organisational influence, Pramanik, 40, represents the Rajbanshi community. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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After becoming the youngest minister in Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers at the age of 35, Nisith Pramanik on Saturday took oath as a Cabinet minister in the first BJP government in West Bengal.
One of the BJP’s influential youth leaders from North Bengal, known for organisational influence, Pramanik, 40, represents the Rajbanshi community.
Born in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, Pramanik’s political career began with the youth wing of the Trinamool Congress. He joined the BJP in 2019 following his expulsion after the panchayat polls in West Bengal. Pramanik started as a booth president and worked his way up to the BJP’s state leadership in a meteoric rise of sorts. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he emerged as one of the big leaders of the BJP in North Bengal after he defeated TMC’s Paresh Adhikary from Cooch Behar, a seat dominated by the Rajbangshi community.  Pramanik’s major political success came in 2021, when he became one of the youngest members of Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers. He was made Minister of State for Home Affairs, Youth Affairs, and Sports. His surge in political career, however, suffered a setback during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he lost to TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Basunia in Cooch Behar.
He contested this year’s Assembly elections from Mathabhanga, a Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency in Cooch Behar district, and won by a landslide.
With his induction into the Cabinet as a representative of North Bengal and the Rajbangshi community, it remains to be seen how much momentum the new government can bring to the development of the region by utilizing his influence and administrative experience.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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