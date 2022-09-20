BJP’s Nabanna march held without nod: Govt to HC

The West Bengal government on Monday submitted a report in the Calcutta High Court saying that the BJP’s march to Nabanna (state secretariat) on September 13 was held without permission and its workers turned violent, resulting in damage to public properties and serious injuries to police personnel.

In the report, state home secretary BP Gopalika said that permission for such rallies at the Santragachi bus stand and Howrah Maidan in Howrah district and Kolkata was denied by the police.

The report was submitted before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj.

The state government informed the court that preventive orders on gatherings under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were already in force in the area.

The report also claimed that the leaders and workers of the BJP did not pay heed to any law and acted in a violent manner which resulted in destruction of public properties in Howrah and Kolkata with some police personnel suffering serious injuries.

A police vehicle was also set on fire, it was told.

The report said that 17 people were arrested in connection with the arson and assault on an assistant commissioner of police in Kolkata. The ACP suffered serious injuries due to the attack.

The court directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on September 27.