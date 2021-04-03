BJP’s Diamond Harbour candidate, supporters attacked; TMC blamed

April 3, 2021 6:20:29 am
BJP’s Diamond Harbour candidate Dipak Halder and his supporters were thrashed allegedly by TMC supporters during their election campaign on Friday morning. Police have arrested two men in connection with the incident in South 24 Parganas district. Halder, a former TMC MLA who recently switched to the BJP, and others were admitted to a hospital.
Sources said he was campaigning in Haridebpur area of the district when his supporters had an altercation with a few people.
“Dipak Halder and his supporters were allegedly thrashed with sticks following a verbal duel with a few people. Two persons have been arrested,” said a senior police officer.
Following the attack, BJP supporters blocked National Highway 117, and later, the blockade was lifted by police.
BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh blamed Abhishek for the attack. “This is the condition of Dipak Halder, the @BJP4Bengal candidate from Diamond Harbour Assembly seat. When he was doing election campaign, he was attacked by @AITCofficial goons patronised by @abhishekaitc. We highly condemn this attack. @ECISVEEP @CEOWestBengal @KailashOnline,” he tweeted.
The TMC denied the allegation and said the BJP candidate was beaten because of their infighting.
