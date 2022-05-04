BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ slams TMC govt for ‘lawlessness’

Publishing a “chargesheet” against the Trinamool Congress government on the completion of one year in the office after being voted to power for the consecutive third term last year, the state BJP slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “failing to usher in development” in the state and creating “lawlessness”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters here, party state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Forget about achievements, the Mamata Banerjee government has topped in unleashing violence against the people and opposition parties. More than 15,000 BJP workers were made to flee their homes, 56 of our workers were killed since the Assembly elections, and several rape cases took place. There is complete lawlessness in the state.”

The saffron party also targeted the state government for failing to provide jobs to the protesting SSC candidates and bring down unemployment.

“The state government has failed to hold teacher recruitment tests every year. So many vacancies were filled by corrupt means. The government failed to bring in investment to the state.

“Several Bengal Global Business Summits were held, but the net result is zero. The state also has a huge debt. From syndicate to cut money (illegal commission) and extortion to violence, these are some of the achievements of the Trinamool Congress government,” alleged Majumdar.