BJP’s Campaign Blitzkrieg Rajnath, Nadda, Yogi target one — Mamata

In a campaign blitzkrieg, three senior BJP leaders – Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath — on Tuesday held rallies and roadshows in different parts of West Bengal ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

While Nadda promised to bring ‘mahisya’ and ‘teli’ communities in the OBC list, Adityanath accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “playing with the emotions of Hindu”.

Addressing a public meeting at Kotulpur in Bankura district, Nadda said, “Mamata Banerjee is indulging in appeasement politics to remain in power. Because of her appeasement politics, many Hindu castes and communities like ‘mahisya’ and ‘teli’ were deprived of OBC status in Bengal. I would like to give assurance that we will constitute a commission and recommend their inclusion in the OBC category once we come to power in Bengal.”



Referring to the Batla House case verdict, Nadda said the TMC chief had claimed in 2008 that it was a fake encounter and that she will quit politics if proven wrong. “Today, I want to ask Mamata, when are you quitting politics,” he said.

He also took a dig at the TMC chief for reciting Chandi Path in her rallies. “I have heard that Mamata Banerjee is now reciting Chandi Path. But in the last 10 years, she engaged in minority appeasement… Now, when the election is near, she is trying to become a Hindu,” he said.

Adityanath, who was in Purulia district’s Balarampur, also launched a scathing attack on Mamata. “In West Bengal, attempts are made to oppose Ram. The state government is playing with the emotions of the Hindus… Those who have opposed Ram have failed to remain in power,” he said.

“Under pressure from the BJP, Mamata didi is now visiting temples. She is now reciting Chandi Path. This is new India. Every person has to go to God,” he said.

The UP chief minister said that if voted to power, BJP will “punish” those responsible for killing party workers in the state. “The days of Mamata didi’s government are numbered. The people of Bengal have made up their mind to vote them out of power. Only 45 days are left,” he said.

Campaigning for the BJP, Rajnath Singh claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government has not been able to maintain law and order in West Bengal, and said that one should “go to Uttar Pradesh or any other state where BJP is in power as there is peace”.

Addressing a rally in West Midnapore district’s Daspur, Singh took a swipe at TMC’s “Khela Hobe” (Game On) slogan and said a game of development and peace will be played in Bengal after May 2.

“Mamata didi had once given the slogan of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ (mother, land, people). But now neither Maa is safe nor the manush or the mati of Bengal. TMC says khela hobe. I am saying tolabaaji (extortion) khela hobe na. Cut money khela hobe na. Syndicate khela hobe na. Development and peace er Khela hobe after we come to power,” he said.



He also drew a cricket metaphor and said that BJP has stepped out of the crease like former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and will surely hit a six in Assembly polls. “Whenever Sourav Ganguly stepped out of the crease, it was certain that he would hit a six. Similarly, we have stepped out of the crease and will surely hit a six in the Assembly polls and form a BJP government in the state,”

said Singh.