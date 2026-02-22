BJP’s Ananta Maharaj shares stage with Mamata Banerjee, sparks speculation of party switch

A day marked by political shifts in West Bengal saw BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagen Roy alias Ananta Maharaj, a leader of the Rajbangshi community, sharing the stage with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the “Bhasha Dibas” programme in Kolkata, on Saturday, sparking speculation about his possible shift to the Trinamool Congress.

The event, held to mark International Mother Language Day and to confer the Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards, brought together leaders and cultural icons from across communities.

Ananta Maharaj was awarded the Banga Bibhushan samman and felicitated by CM Mamata Banerjee as he took a seat on the podium, accompanied by senior ministers and TMC leaders Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen.

Offering him an ‘uttariya’ and a plaque, CM Banerjee said, “We offer our deepest respects to Ananta Maharaj and his community. May he stay healthy and continue to work for society. We are proud that he is present here.”

She added, “Today, just as we have Ananta Maharaj from the Rajbanshi community, we also have respected people from the Bauri, Bagdi, Matua and Baul communities. All those who are here, those who have presented their talents, all those who are receiving Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan today and their families, I extend my welcome to all of them.”

Banerjee recalled the history of the Bhasha Dibas observance in Kolkata, saying, “The structure referencing February 21 that you can see here is meant to pay tribute to those who died in the Bhasha Andolan. When I was an MP in Dakshin Kolkata, none of this existed. This was made after that, and since then we have had this programme every year.”

The chief minister used the occasion to highlight her government’s commitment to linguistic and cultural diversity.

“We do not just consider February 21 as a day for language, but it is also meant for humanity and every language. This day is a reflection of solidarity and an offering of tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. We pay respect to all languages because we are the people of Ramakrishna,” she said.

CM Banerjee, while speaking about the legacy of Bengal’s great figures, said, “The land where Ramakrishna Paramhansa was born, where great figures from Rabindranath Tagore to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Surya Sen were born, Swami Vivekananda also spoke in this very language. If any language is attacked, we will stand up against it, but please do not disrespect our language. In many places, we are seeing that people are being labelled as ‘infiltrators’ and subjected to harassment simply for speaking Bengali. But why? This is India after all,” she said.

“In my State too, we have over 1.5 crore people from outside, including Bihar, MP and Rajasthan, who work here. But we respect them as our brothers and sisters. Then what is the fault of our people that they are being attacked, bulldozed and targeted? Our identity is being disrespected. Is speaking in our language our mistake? They are disrespecting our culture and the rights of Bengalis are being snatched away.”

She pointed out that her government has recognised several languages, including Rajbanshi, Nepali, Gurmukhi, Kamtapuri, Kurmali, Hindi and Urdu. “Those who are committing oppression against Bengali, some particular people from other communities who are calling Bengali a foreign language, I want to tell them that the Bengali language did not exist because of your mercy. Since the Constitution was adopted in 1950, Bengali has been recognised and included in the Eighth Schedule,” Banerjee said.

CM Banerjee pointed out that the literary and cultural contributions of Bengal have been neglected. “Last time, the Delhi Sahitya Academy did not consider Bengal. This time too, you have not given it to anyone from Bengal, but why? Does Bengal have no writers or cultural figures? Does Bengal not write poems or sing songs? Why do you neglect Bengal so much? Remember, 21 means a pledge. We will give our lives, but we will not give up our dignity. Remember, we will not accept any insult to Bengali,” she said.

Attacking the BJP directly, Banerjee said, “And in that very Bengal, you want to use all agencies to assert control by sheer force. But remember, force cannot change the natural order of things, a mango tree can never bear hog plums. First learn to love Bengal. Bengal can tolerate everything and even sacrifice lives for the nation and its soil, but does not bow down to anyone. We bow only to the people, the soil of the land and our mother, not to the ‘Delhi ka laddus’.”

Raising speculations over his next political move, Ananta Maharaj told media persons: “The Centre had only been discriminating and neglecting our community, which had joined the Indian republic with so much hope and expectations. Our region has been subjected to neglect by successive central governments, including the present one, for years.”

When reminded that he is part of the ruling party at that Centre, he shot back: “Can’t I talk about the development of India? Are we not part of the country?”

— WITH PTI inputs