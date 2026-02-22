BJP’s Ananta Maharaj shares stage with Mamata Banerjee, sparks speculation of party switch

The event, held to mark International Mother Language Day and to confer the Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards, brought together leaders and cultural icons from across communities.

Written by: Atri Mitra
5 min readKolkataFeb 22, 2026 08:11 AM IST
Bangabhibusan awardee Ananta Maharaj along with CM Mamata Banerjee during the International Mother Language day programme at South Kolkata on Saturday February 21,2026.Express photo by Partha PaulBangabhibusan awardee Ananta Maharaj along with CM Mamata Banerjee during the International Mother Language day programme at South Kolkata on Saturday. Express photo by Partha Paul
Make us preferred source on Google

A day marked by political shifts in West Bengal saw BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagen Roy alias Ananta Maharaj, a leader of the Rajbangshi community, sharing the stage with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the “Bhasha Dibas” programme in Kolkata, on Saturday, sparking speculation about his possible shift to the Trinamool Congress.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The event, held to mark International Mother Language Day and to confer the Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards, brought together leaders and cultural icons from across communities.

Ananta Maharaj was awarded the Banga Bibhushan samman and felicitated by CM Mamata Banerjee as he took a seat on the podium, accompanied by senior ministers and TMC leaders Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen.

Offering him an ‘uttariya’ and a plaque, CM Banerjee said, “We offer our deepest respects to Ananta Maharaj and his community. May he stay healthy and continue to work for society. We are proud that he is present here.”

She added, “Today, just as we have Ananta Maharaj from the Rajbanshi community, we also have respected people from the Bauri, Bagdi, Matua and Baul communities. All those who are here, those who have presented their talents, all those who are receiving Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan today and their families, I extend my welcome to all of them.”

Banerjee recalled the history of the Bhasha Dibas observance in Kolkata, saying, “The structure referencing February 21 that you can see here is meant to pay tribute to those who died in the Bhasha Andolan. When I was an MP in Dakshin Kolkata, none of this existed. This was made after that, and since then we have had this programme every year.”

The chief minister used the occasion to highlight her government’s commitment to linguistic and cultural diversity.
“We do not just consider February 21 as a day for language, but it is also meant for humanity and every language. This day is a reflection of solidarity and an offering of tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. We pay respect to all languages because we are the people of Ramakrishna,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

CM Banerjee, while speaking about the legacy of Bengal’s great figures, said, “The land where Ramakrishna Paramhansa was born, where great figures from Rabindranath Tagore to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Surya Sen were born, Swami Vivekananda also spoke in this very language. If any language is attacked, we will stand up against it, but please do not disrespect our language. In many places, we are seeing that people are being labelled as ‘infiltrators’ and subjected to harassment simply for speaking Bengali. But why? This is India after all,” she said.

“In my State too, we have over 1.5 crore people from outside, including Bihar, MP and Rajasthan, who work here. But we respect them as our brothers and sisters. Then what is the fault of our people that they are being attacked, bulldozed and targeted? Our identity is being disrespected. Is speaking in our language our mistake? They are disrespecting our culture and the rights of Bengalis are being snatched away.”

She pointed out that her government has recognised several languages, including Rajbanshi, Nepali, Gurmukhi, Kamtapuri, Kurmali, Hindi and Urdu. “Those who are committing oppression against Bengali, some particular people from other communities who are calling Bengali a foreign language, I want to tell them that the Bengali language did not exist because of your mercy. Since the Constitution was adopted in 1950, Bengali has been recognised and included in the Eighth Schedule,” Banerjee said.

CM Banerjee pointed out that the literary and cultural contributions of Bengal have been neglected. “Last time, the Delhi Sahitya Academy did not consider Bengal. This time too, you have not given it to anyone from Bengal, but why? Does Bengal have no writers or cultural figures? Does Bengal not write poems or sing songs? Why do you neglect Bengal so much? Remember, 21 means a pledge. We will give our lives, but we will not give up our dignity. Remember, we will not accept any insult to Bengali,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Attacking the BJP directly, Banerjee said, “And in that very Bengal, you want to use all agencies to assert control by sheer force. But remember, force cannot change the natural order of things, a mango tree can never bear hog plums. First learn to love Bengal. Bengal can tolerate everything and even sacrifice lives for the nation and its soil, but does not bow down to anyone. We bow only to the people, the soil of the land and our mother, not to the ‘Delhi ka laddus’.”

Raising speculations over his next political move, Ananta Maharaj told media persons: “The Centre had only been discriminating and neglecting our community, which had joined the Indian republic with so much hope and expectations. Our region has been subjected to neglect by successive central governments, including the present one, for years.”
When reminded that he is part of the ruling party at that Centre, he shot back: “Can’t I talk about the development of India? Are we not part of the country?”

— WITH PTI inputs

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The declaration sets a number of voluntary frameworks and platforms that countries have said they will participate in, to share AI resources, use cases, and expertise, among other things
Delhi declaration: Focus on democratising AI, US & China among 88 signatories
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover on going viral with his acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I only know about viral that I get twice a year'
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement