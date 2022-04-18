BJP’s Adhikari seeks President’s rule in Bengal

After meeting the wife of slain Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality Tapan Kandu on Sunday, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded imposition of Article 356 in the state.

Under Article 356 of the Constitution, President’s rule can be imposed in “case of failure of constitutional machinery in State” if the President, on receipt of a report from the Governor of the State or otherwise, is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Adhikari told reporters in Jhalda that the party will extend all possible help to all people affected by “TMC atrocities” in recent times “without going by party colours”.

Claiming that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed as manifested in the spate of recent incidents, he said “the Mamata Banerjee government has squarely failed to address the situation. TMC members are suspects in all the cases and the state police are mute spectators. We think Article 356 should be imposed in West Bengal immediately.”