BJP youth wing worker ‘scuffles’ with lawyer, leaves party red-faced

In an embarrassment to the BJP, a worker of the party’s youth wing engaged in a scuffle with an advocate outside the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) where former Union minister Prakash Javadekar was delivering a lecture on ‘Modi@20’, a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of governance.

A Yuva Morcha worker of the party, Abhijit Naha, allegedly scuffled with advocate Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury, claiming that he “gatecrashed” the seminar and alleged that he takes money from people on behalf of various leaders and IPS officers.

Roy Chowdhury, on the other hand, rubbished his claims, saying he had come to the ICCR at the invitation of senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya.

Before the matter could be resolved, the two men entered into a scuffle. A security guard at the venue intervened and stopped the matter from escalating. The incident took place when Javadekar was delivering a lecture. “He is Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury. He has come here without an invitation. He works as an agent of the TMC. He takes money from people on behalf of leaders and IPS officers. He is a fraud. He should leave,”claimed the Yuva Morcha worker.

Roy Chowdhury said, “All these allegations are baseless and I have come here at the invitation of Samik Bhattacharya. This is very unfortunate. I have been harassed beyond measure. They should ask Samik Bhattacharya why he called me here.”

Asked about the scuffle, Bhattacharya said that he had called Roy Chowdhury to sign some official documents. “I don’t know what happened outside. I called him here to sign some legal documents. Abhijit Naha had introduced Roy Chowdhury to me before the KMC polls last year. I will not say anything beyond at this moment,” said Bhattacharya.

The incident, however, left the state BJP leadership red-faced as it took place at a time when Javadekar was speaking at the venue.

Advertisement

“Modiji has changed the course of the country and has taken it on the path of development. He has realised the dreams and aspirations of the people of this huge country through his able leadership. He has provided good governance that has reached all corners of the country,” said Javadekar at the event.