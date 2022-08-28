scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

BJP youth wing worker ‘scuffles’ with lawyer, leaves party red-faced

A Yuva Morcha worker of the party, Abhijit Naha, allegedly scuffled with advocate Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury, claiming that he “gatecrashed” the seminar.

Former union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar holds the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' during a seminar on the book, in Kolkata, Aug. 27, 2022. (PTI)

In an embarrassment to the BJP, a worker of the party’s youth wing engaged in a scuffle with an advocate outside the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) where former Union minister Prakash Javadekar was delivering a lecture on ‘Modi@20’, a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of governance.

A Yuva Morcha worker of the party, Abhijit Naha, allegedly scuffled with advocate Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury, claiming that he “gatecrashed” the seminar and alleged that he takes money from people on behalf of various leaders and IPS officers.

Roy Chowdhury, on the other hand, rubbished his claims, saying he had come to the ICCR at the invitation of senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya.

Before the matter could be resolved, the two men entered into a scuffle. A security guard at the venue intervened and stopped the matter from escalating. The incident took place when Javadekar was delivering a lecture. “He is Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury. He has come here without an invitation. He works as an agent of the TMC. He takes money from people on behalf of leaders and IPS officers. He is a fraud. He should leave,”claimed the Yuva Morcha worker.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Roy Chowdhury said, “All these allegations are baseless and I have come here at the invitation of Samik Bhattacharya. This is very unfortunate. I have been harassed beyond measure. They should ask Samik Bhattacharya why he called me here.”

Asked about the scuffle, Bhattacharya said that he had called Roy Chowdhury to sign some official documents. “I don’t know what happened outside. I called him here to sign some legal documents. Abhijit Naha had introduced Roy Chowdhury to me before the KMC polls last year. I will not say anything beyond at this moment,” said Bhattacharya.

The incident, however, left the state BJP leadership red-faced as it took place at a time when Javadekar was speaking at the venue.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

“Modiji has changed the course of the country and has taken it on the path of development. He has realised the dreams and aspirations of the people of this huge country through his able leadership. He has provided good governance that has reached all corners of the country,” said Javadekar at the event.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 04:05:02 am
Next Story

The Sunday Profile: Justice Fast-Forward

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement