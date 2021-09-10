BJP yet to finalise name of its candidate against CM Mamata Banerjee

Even five days after the announcement of the date for the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll, the BJP is yet to finalise its candidate opposite Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

While the chief minister is scheduled to submit her nomination papers on Friday, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to find a candidate to take on the Trinamool chief.

According to political observers, the BJP is in disarray after its defeat in state Assembly polls earlier this year.

“The morale of the party’s rank and file is at an all-time low. While they haven’t yet recovered from the loss in the Assembly polls, they are also struggling to contain the infighting between different camps. They are also facing an exodus of MLAs to the Trinamool. Under these circumstances, the party is finding it difficult to find a suitable candidate against Mamata Banerjee,” political observer and psephologist Biswanath Chakraborty told The Indian Express.

According to sources, there is also a feeling in the saffron camp that very few leaders are willing to contest against the CM.

“We know that this election is meant to elect Mamata Banerjee as an MLA so that she remains the chief minister of the state. Everyone knows what will be the outcome. But the BJP will not make it easy for her. We have already sent a list of possible candidates to the central leadership,” said a senior BJP leader.