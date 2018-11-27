BJP worshipper of Ravana, not Ram: Mamata in Jhargram

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the public meeting in Jhargram on Monday. (Express photo)

As the RSS and the VHP intensified their demand for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP is a “worshipper of Ravana” and not Lord Ram.

Mamata, while addressing a public meeting at Jamboni in Jhargram district, further accused the BJP of indulging in divisive politics to reap political dividends ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“We are not like them… Bengal is the land of tolerance and harmony. We do not seek votes in the name of Gods. They do not worship Ram. They just pretend to do so. They actually worship Ravana. They talk of Ram, we pray before Durga. Ram also performed Durga Puja,” Mamata said.

The comments from Mamata came a day after thousands thronged Ayodhya to attend VHP’s ‘Dharma Sabha’ to hear discussions on the construction of the Ram temple.

Explained Why Jangalmahal matters to West Bengal CM Jangalmahal is important to Mamata Banerjee — the BJP emerged as the main challenger to the Trinamool Congress in this former Maoist belt in the last panchayat elections. The BJP did well in the districts of Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore and Bankura. Of the 1,921 gram panchayat seats in Purulia for example, the TMC won 838, and the BJP 644. The BJP's performance forced the TMC to overhaul its Jangalmahal district leadership and its committees. Mamata cracked the whip, asking TMC leaders to accelerate development works in the area that has been the ruling party's stronghold since it came to power in 2011.

“As elections are approaching, BJP is indulging in divisive politics. They are driving wedges between Adivasis and Mahatos, brothers and sisters, boys and girls, Hindus and Muslims. Those who are inciting violence now, those who are indulging in divisive politics, where were they when Jangalmahal was witnessing bloodshed? Where were BJP and CPM when people used to starve in Jangalmahal? Where were the red and saffron parties?” Mamata said.

Allegations were rife during the Left Front regime that people in Jangalmahal, comprising forested areas of West Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura districts, went without food for months, but the TMC government ensured development of the people there, she said.

“Immediately after coming to power, I ensured that people in the Jangalmahal area get rice at Rs 2 per kg. So if someone says people are dying of starvation, it is untrue. I will not accept it,” she said at the public meeting.

The chief minister further accused the BJP of using Maoists to destabilise peace in Jangalmahal area (former Maoist belt in West Bengal). Without taking names, she also alleged that “Maoists were being brought to Bengal from neighbouring Jharkhand” to create unrest in the state. She also took at a dig at the Chhattisgarh government for not being able to control the menace.

“They are trying to destabilise Jhargram with the help of Maoists, so that people suffer again. BJP has been in power in Chhattisgarh for such a long time. Why have they failed to tackle the issue of Maoist violence? Everyday people are getting killed. They only talk big and do nothing. It took a lot of hard work for us to restore peace in Darjeeling and Jangalmahal. The BJP is only focussed on looting public money, selling off the country and creating religious divide. I will also ask my Kanyashree girls to stand up against those who will try to divide the society,” she said.

Mamata’s jibe at the Raman Singh-led government came around an hour after eight Naxals and two police personnel were killed in an encounter between ultras and security men in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Mamata also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of financial mismanagement and claimed that its ‘Jan Dhan’ scheme will soon turn out to be a “big scam”.

“On the economic front, they have created a disaster. From CBI to RBI – everyone is saying bye-bye. From health to education, roads to infrastructure – these are done by the state government. We do all the work, and just before elections they distribute money and alcohol for votes. Do not listen to them. This is people’s money. It will be clear in the future what a monumental scam Jan Dhan was. The cat will come out of the bag. From Jan Dhan to LPG scam, everything will be out in the open,” she said.