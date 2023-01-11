BJP workers scuffle with police over Ganga Aarti programme in Kolkata

BJP workers scuffled with police personnel in Kolkata’s Babughat area on Tuesday after the party’s West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar along with others took part in a Ganga Aarti programme even as they were denied permission to do so.

The Kolkata Police had on Tuesday denied nod for the programme citing the rush of pilgrims for the ensuing Ganga Sagar Mela and the ongoing G20 meeting in the city.

When the BJP workers were stopped at Baje Kadamtala Ghat, Majumdar performed aarti at a nearby ghat. When the police intervened, a major scuffle took place between them and the party supporters. A large number of police personnel were rushed to the spot and several BJP workers and leaders, including Majumdar, were taken to Lalbazar in a van.

Majumdar said, “This is nothing new. We are used to it. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) doesn’t believe in democracy. They want to be in power as well as in Opposition.”

Majumdar alleged the police even dismantled the stage set up for the programme.

Convener of the BJP’s Namami Gange wing, Gopal Sarkar, had earlier said that Ganga Arti will be done as scheduled.

The police had requested the opposition party to postpone the programme after the Gangasagar Mela. Earlier in the day, BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh and 12 others were detained around 1 pm when they went to see the preparations for the event.

TMC’s social media incharge Debangshu Bhattacharya said, “We have seen as how three people lost their lives after BJP’s Suvendhu Adhikari held a programme in Asansol even as police denied them permission. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to initiate Ganga Aarti in Bengal and the Jagannath temple is being constructed in Digha. The BJP should first come and support these initiatives.”