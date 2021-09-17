BJP worker’s murder case: CBI questions Mamata Banerjee polling agent

TMC leader Sheikh Sufiyan — a polling agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Nandigram during the recent Assembly elections — was on Thursday questioned by the CBI for more than four hours at its Haldia camp in connection with its ongoing probe into post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Wednesday registered one more case as part of its investigation into post-poll violence, taking the total to 35. The case was earlier registered by West Bengal Police against 12 people on a complaint at Sitalkuchi police station in Cooch Behar.

“I have answered every question of the CBI — with a straight spine. I am ready to co-operate with them in future too,” Sufiyan told the media. “We are Mamata Banerjee’s soldiers and have the courage to fight.”

The CBI on Thursday carried out raids in different parts of Bengal in an ongoing probe into the coal pilferage case. Raids were conducted in Farakka, Kolkata and Asansol as well as other locations of Eastern Coalfield Limited.